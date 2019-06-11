× The Top Five@5 (06/11/19): President Trump praises Kim Jong-Un…again, Jon Stewart gets angry with Congress, Steph Curry is disappointed with Toronto fans, Radiohead outsmart hackers, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, June 11th, 2019:

In his remarks to the White House press pool, President Trump promised North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un that he won’t allow the CIA to use informants against him. Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart ripped Congress for not being more supportive of the survivors and first responders who continue to suffer from the aftereffects of 9/11. Radiohead outsmarts hackers who stole the band’s unreleased music and held it for ransom. A 9-year-old boy pays off his fellow classmates’ lunch debt, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3647380/3647380_2019-06-12-003120.64kmono.mp3

