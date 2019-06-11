× The Opening Bell 6/11/19: Retail Still Looking to Impress in 2019

Steve Grzanich checked in on the latest news coming out of the business world, and then tuned to Sheraz Mian (Director of Research at Zacks investment Research) to assess the performance of the retail sector in 2019 so far. Keeping in line with the varied results of Wall Street, earnings and revenue from the major players are a mixed bag as well, but Sheraz and Steve discussed the most valuable takeaways from the quarterly scorecard.