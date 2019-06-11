The Most Obscure and Wild Projects/Products Found on Kickstarter and Amazon: June 11th, 2019 Edition

Posted 12:54 PM, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48AM, June 11, 2019

Michael Heidemann

WGN Radio Producer Michael Heidemann shares the most obscure and wild projects and products found on Kickstarter and Amazon with Steve and the crew.  Everything from the Puppy afro wig to the Wine Rack are all covered in this classic segment.  We also play the new game “2 fakes and a Whhhhy?” where we take a look at three different products and try to guess the real item.  All this and more on the Steve Cochran Show.

