× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.11.19: “Code Red weather,” Radiohead music held for ransom, Kevin Durant, David Ortiz

John Williams plays back audio of a Springfield TV meteorologist, criticizing Sinclair’s requirement for the use of “Code Red” during bad weather. That led to what appears to be his termination. Listeners chime in with their thoughts on that phrase in that situation. Then, after 18 hours of private Radiohead music was leaked and held for ransom, former FBI Most Wanted Hacking Expert Brett Johnson shares his thoughts on the band’s response. WGN Radio Sports Anchor Kevin Powell gives an update on Kevin Durant and David Ortiz. And finally, John talks about Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly, a book whose author joins the show tomorrow.