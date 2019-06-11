× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Roger Cheng: Insights from E3 and what we can expect from Amazon Prime Day

Bill and Wendy speak with Roger Cheng, the Executive Editor at CNET. It’s the first official day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles and Roger talks all about big highlights at E3 so far, Beat Saber’s new licensing deal with Imagine Dragons, and what we can expect from Amazon Prime Day.

