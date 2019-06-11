Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Steve Cochran Full Show 6.11.19: Nothing like some fatherly advice!

Steve Cochran with Derek and Sophia supporting the fight for TSC

Today on this beautiful Tuesday morning on the Steve Cochran Show Steve chats with Kid of The Week, Jayera Griffin, about how she is always working hard for the community. Then, our MVPP of the day, Lizzie Lopez, joins Steve to talk about how she worked for the Chicago based Non-profit, Simply From the Heart. Conor Gibbs is in the house with all of our NBA Finals updates. As the show comes to a close Steve Cochran is joined live in studio with Geri Greenberg and her family, TSC Alliance of Chicago Chair. And of course, Steve Cochran responds to listeners who were texting in about the best advice their fathers gave them.

