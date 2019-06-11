Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Roe Conn Full Show (6/11/19): ‘The Mighty Arts Players’ present: Clapping Etiquette, Chicago’s electric scooter program, and more…

Posted 10:07 PM, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, June 12, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, June 11th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte has an update on the day’s headlines, the Roe Conn Show Mighty Arts Players present: “A Proper Etiquette Guide for the Misinformed: Responsible Clapping,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger reacts to continued Russian military aggression, Commissioner of Chicago’s Department of the Business Affairs and Consumer Protection -Rosa Escareno explains the city’s roll-out of the electric scooter pilot program, the Top Five@5 features the band Radiohead outsmarting a group of hackers, and Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard tries to make sense of President Trump’s diplomacy policy toward North Korea.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.