Roe Conn Full Show (6/11/19): ‘The Mighty Arts Players’ present: Clapping Etiquette, Chicago’s electric scooter program, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, June 11th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte has an update on the day’s headlines, the Roe Conn Show Mighty Arts Players present: “A Proper Etiquette Guide for the Misinformed: Responsible Clapping,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger reacts to continued Russian military aggression, Commissioner of Chicago’s Department of the Business Affairs and Consumer Protection -Rosa Escareno explains the city’s roll-out of the electric scooter pilot program, the Top Five@5 features the band Radiohead outsmarting a group of hackers, and Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard tries to make sense of President Trump’s diplomacy policy toward North Korea.
