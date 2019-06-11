× Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Russian jet encounters over the Baltic Sea: “The increasingly aggressive posture of Russia is concerning.”

US and Swedish jets were intercepted by a Russian fighter jet when they approached the Baltic Sea. The incident happened near the Russian border where NATO were holding drills. Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about whether there should be concern that encounters like this are happening more frequently.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3647367/3647367_2019-06-12-003007.64kmono.mp3

