Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Russian jet encounters over the Baltic Sea: “The increasingly aggressive posture of Russia is concerning.”

This photo made from the footage taken from the Russian Defense Ministry official website on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, a Russian Su-57 fighter jet flies over Syria earlier this year. The Russian military said that the Su-57s, its most advanced fighter jets, have been deployed to Syria earlier this year for combat evaluation. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

US and Swedish jets were intercepted by a Russian fighter jet when they approached the Baltic Sea. The incident happened near the Russian border where NATO were holding drills. Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about whether there should be concern that encounters like this are happening more frequently.

