× Proper Etiquette: A Guide for the Misinformed Chapter 17: A member of the crowd Section 4: Clapping

Kevin Durant did everything he could to return for Monday’s Game 5 in Toronto, but he immediately went down in pain in the second quarter with an injury, and the Scotiabank Arena crowd reacted with cheers which was a very odd thing to do. So the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes ‘Mighty Art Players’ decided to give Toronto fans a guide for when and when not to applaud.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3647390/3647390_2019-06-12-013130.64kmono.mp3

