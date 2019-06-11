TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors helps Kevin Durant #35 to his feet in the first half against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Proper Etiquette: A Guide for the Misinformed Chapter 17: A member of the crowd Section 4: Clapping
Kevin Durant did everything he could to return for Monday’s Game 5 in Toronto, but he immediately went down in pain in the second quarter with an injury, and the Scotiabank Arena crowd reacted with cheers which was a very odd thing to do. So the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes ‘Mighty Art Players’ decided to give Toronto fans a guide for when and when not to applaud.