NASA’s Associate Administrator for Human Spaceflight explains what a civilian gets for $35k-a-night on board the ISS

In this image provided by NASA, NASA Associate Administrator for the Human Exploration and Operations Directorate William Gerstenmaier speaks during a news conference Friday, June 7, 2019, in New York. NASA announced Friday that it will open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with the first visit as early as next year. The round-trip ticket will cost an estimated $58 million. And accommodations aboard the orbiting outpost will run about $35,000 per night, for trips of up to 30 days long. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP

NASA recently announced it is jumpstarting the low earth orbit economy with plans to sell civilian accommodations aboard the International Space Station(ISS), starting at $35,000-a-night. Career NASA manager and Associate Administrator for Human Spaceflight, Bill Gerstenmaier joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to explain how a civilian might travel to the ISS and what the $35k price tag includes.

