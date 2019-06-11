× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-11-19: “The electric scooter pilot program has begun, so look for electric scooters all over the lakefront and Michigan Avenue and double parking on Ashland”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include a judge dismissing a lawsuit aiming to stop the Obama Center from building on public parkland, the electric scooter pilot program starting up in Chicago, an Uber party at the Museum of Science of Industry turning into chaos, Louis Vuitton opening a pop up shop in the West Loop, Kevin Durant getting injured again as the Warriors beat the Raptors in the NBA Finals, the Cubs and Sox both losing, the Blues and Bruins playing for the Stanley Cup and the WGN softball team beating up on the WBEZ team last night.