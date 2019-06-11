× Horror legend Joe Bob Briggs on drive-in movies, his new streaming show and how rednecks saved Hollywood

Drive-in critic Joe Bob Briggs makes his triumphant return to the Nick Digilio Show ahead of his upcoming appearance at the Cinepocalypse Film Festival to talk about his long career as a cult cinema connoisseur, his new show on Shudder and much more.

See Joe Bob LIVE at the Cinepocalypse Film Festival on June 18th, tickets available now.

