Thom Yorke of the band Radiohead performs solo in concert during the opening night of his "Tomorrow's Modern Boxes Tour" at the Franklin Music Hall on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Former FBI Most Wanted Hacker Brett Johnson: Radiohead took the high road by telling hackers to bug off
Former FBI’s Most Wanted Computer Hacker Brett Johnson joins John Williams to explain why Radiohead made the right call in giving up the intellectual property, rather than the ransom held to them. And, he discusses companies who have given up the ransom to their data hackers in recent cases.