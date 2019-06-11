× FOP President Graham to Mayor Lightfoot: “It is irresponsible to spread rumors.”

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police(FOP) President Kevin Graham joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to respond to comments made by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during an interview on CAN-TV, Chicago’s public access channel, during which Lightfoot says she heard a rumor the FOP “were telling their officers ‘Don’t do anything, don’t over Memorial Day weekend.’”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3647079/3647079_2019-06-11-005319.64kmono.mp3

