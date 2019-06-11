× Elysabeth Alfano Laughs It Up with Stand-Up Comic Ron Placone

Ron Placone just kind of stumbled in to veganism. The stand-up comic, writer for The Jimmy Dore Show, ocassional guest on The Young Turks network and creator and host of Get Your News on with Ron dishes with me about how he tripped into veganism, never expecting to like, and hasn’t looked back.

Going vegan isn’t the only thing we get into. We also talk about our fav Italian dishes, how he curates his news on Get Your News on with Ron, being vegan on the road, his Net Neutrality passion and his cat, Lucy.

Expect to be entertained as Ron and I hang out at his place in Pasadena on this episode of Awesome Vegans. For more information, visit http://RonPlacone.comand http://ElysabethAlfano.com. To join Ron on June 11 to take back the internet and net neutrality, go to http://EpicLiveStream.com .

SUBSCRIBE to Awesome Vegans with Elysabeth Alfano on iTunes and on the Youtube Channel, Elysabeth Alfano.

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram @ElysabethAlfano, on Facebook @ElysabethAlfano1 and YouTube @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to Awesome Vegans on iTunes.