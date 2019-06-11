× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Jayera G.

Jayera Griffin is our amazing Kid of the Week. Thanks to our nominator Romero Griffin who wrote in…Why should youth be Kid of the Week (150 words or less): My little sister Jayera is always working hard for the community. She has hosted several Free Community Laundry days in the Village of Riverdale allowing the community to do laundry for free. She also sponsored 11 people in the community to get their CPR, First Aid and AED Certifications. She has done find raisers and donated money and school supplies to her school district. She has also partnered with a skate club called Cruise Control to allow free skating for kids in the community every Tuesday night. She reached out to an organization called Chicago Period Project to supply sanitary products to the junior high girls and she is always working to bring great things to her community. She never stops and she is ONLY 15!!!