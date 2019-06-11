× Cochran Show Chicago Bulls youth correspondent Conor Gibbs predicts who the Bulls will take for the 7th selection in the NBA Draft

Conor Gibbs is the Steve Cochran Show NBA correspondent for the 2018-19 season. Conor is a 5th grader at St. Clement and he’s an avid sports nut. On this installment Conor shares his thoughts on the NBA Finals and makes a prediction on who the Chicago Bulls will take with the 7th selection in the NBA Draft. Conor also has a player in mind for who the team should target in free agency.