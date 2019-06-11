× City Club of Chicago: Pritzker’s First Legislative Session

June 11, 2019

Win, Lose or Draw: Pritzker’s First Legislative Session – Tahman Bradley, Daisy Contreras & Amanda Vinicky

Amanda Vinicky

After a decade as statehouse bureau chief for Illinois Public Radio/NPR Illinois, Amanda Vinicky recently joined WTTW-TV’s “Chicago Tonight” as a correspondent focused on covering Illinois government and politics. Her work has garnered honors from the Chicago Headline Club, the Associated Press, and the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors. Vinicky graduated from the University of Illinois Springfield’s Political Affairs Reporting Program—which she is happy to speak with any aspiring journalists about it—and holds degrees in journalism and politics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Though Vinicky hails from La Grange, she’s living in Chicago for the first time and welcomes recommendations for distinctive restaurants, places or events she should check out in the city. You can find her on twitter @AmandaVinicky, where you’ll learn of her love for hot sauce and mustard, and always feel free to drop her a line with a hot story tip, too

Tahman Bradley

Chicago-native Tahman Bradley anchors WGN Evening News and WGN News at Nine on Saturdays and Sundays. He also serves as the station’s political reporter.

He is a former ABC News correspondent based out of Washington, D.C., where he covered breaking news for the network’s affiliate service.

Since joining WGN-TV in July 2015, Tahman quickly distinguished himself in Chicago by reporting on issues impacting Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Police Department. He also has scored notable interviews with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Governor Bruce Rauner and the viral story on Ethan, the shirtless jogger.

Tahman came to WGN News with an extensive background of reporting breaking news having worked as a reporter on scene during the Boston Marathon Bombing, the Sandy Hook Elementary school tragedy and the crisis in Ferguson, Missouri. He’s also covered everything from tornadoes, hurricanes, political conventions to even presidential inaugurations.

Daisy Contreras

Daisy reports on various assignments for NPR Illinois. She graduated from the Public Affairs Reporting master’s degree program at the University of Illinois Springfield, where she spent time covering the legislative session for NPR Illinois’ Illinois Issues. Daisy interned then researched for the Chicago Reporter. She obtained an associate degree in French language from Harry S Truman College and a bachelor’s degree in communications from the Illinois Institute of Technology. Before coming to Springfield, Daisy worked in communication roles for several Chicago non-profits. Daisy is from Chicago where she attended Lane Tech High School.