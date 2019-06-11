× Chicago’s Pixel Grip is making 80s-inspired synthpop with a darker edge

The members of Chicago’s very own Pixel Grip drop by the Nick Digilio Show to talk about their debut LP, “Heavy Handed”, as well as their wide ranging influences like Tears for Fears, Amy Winehouse and more.

Listen to “Heavy Handed” now on Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp and catch Pixel Grip live at Cole’s Bar on Saturday, June 15th

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)