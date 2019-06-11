× Chicago’s Dept. of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner on electric scooter pilot program: “It’s important for us to test it.”

Electric scooters are coming to the city June 15th, and there are a lot of safety concerns connected to shared scooter programs. Rosa Escareno, Commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to answer some of the burning questions people may have about the pilot program.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3647373/3647373_2019-06-12-003013.64kmono.mp3

