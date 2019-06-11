× Brian Noonan filling in for Patti Vasquez 06.11.19 | It’s Music Monday with Johari Noelle, separation of sports and state and more

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Filling in for Patti Vasquez, host Brian Noonan kicks off the show with some research on women watching TV before bed. According to researchers, women who watch TV before bed risk gaining more weight than those who don’t.

The lines between sports and state have been blurred in most recent years, but is it effecting the fun of the sports? Brian discusses sports, politics, and whether the merging of the two has kept fans from really enjoying their favorite sports.

The power of music has no bounds. That was proven when Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ country hit “Old Town Road” inspired a mostly non-verbal little boy with autism in Minnesota to sing-along. Brian talks the difference music can make and more.

Speaking of music, artist Johari Noelle performs her new EP ‘TYCSOL‘ LIVE in our performance studio. You can watch Johari perform LIVE June 29 at Bottom Lounge. You can find ‘TYCSOL’ on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, and Pandora.

