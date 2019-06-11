× Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.11.19: Space Bop Till You Drop

Guests on today’s show include Roger Cheng, Executive Editor of CNET and Robyn Gatens, Deputy Director of the International Space Station at NASA Headquarters. Starting in 2020, NASA will allow tourists to visit the International Space Station. Robyn Gatens, Deputy Director of the ISS at NASA tells us everything we need to know about their new commercial space travel plan. Plus, It’s a #TechTuesday. Roger Cheng from CNET is in for Ashley Esqueda. Roger talks about all big announcements at E3, Beat Saber’s new licensing deal with Imagine Dragons, and what we can expect from Amazon Prime Day. Bill and Wendy also discuss things you shouldn’t own after 40, the Kardashians, Rihanna, and much more.

