× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/10/19: The VC Firm from Arron Rodgers, Financial Dating, & Aluminum Tariffs

Arron Rodgers may not live or work in Illinois, but Chicagoans are very aware of who he is, and Jim Dallke is explaining to Steve Bertrand why his name could be part of the city’s startup scene soon. Katherine Davis also joined Steve to check in on the New Venture Challenge at University of Chicago with one of the largest prizes awarded to a student startup last week. Ilyce Glink then shifted gears to teach significant others about the right time to share personal financial information, and Amy Guth is explaining why the aluminum tariff is something Chicago businesses are very aware of at the moment.