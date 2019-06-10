× WGN Radio Theatre #394: Abbott & Costello Show & Let George Do It

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 9, 2019. First episode of the night is: “The Abbott and Costello Show” Starring: Bud Abbott & Lou Costello with their special guest, Judy Canova; (01-06-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “Let George Do It: There Ain’t No Justice” Starring Bob Bailey; (10-31-52).

