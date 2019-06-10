× Tracy Baim on the Stonewall Riots and the History of Pride in Chicago

June is Pride Month, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Tracy Baim, longtime Chicago journalist, author, filmmaker, owner and co-founder Windy City Times and publisher of the Chicago Reader, joins Bill and Wendy show to talk about Chicago’s LGBT history, the significance of the Stonewall Riots uprising, the growth of LGBT community newspapers in America, and more. She also explains why Mayor Lightfoot signifies a massive change and a step forward in terms of representation for queer people in Chicago and her views on the LGBT Curriculum Bill.

For more information about Pride events in Chicago, visit Windy City Times, Chicago Reader, and Chicago Gay History.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.