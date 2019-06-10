The Top Five@5 (06/10/19): Bryan Cranston defends the media at the Tonys, former White House counsel is accused of seeking profit, Celine Dion pauses Vegas show for a fan, and more…

Former White House counsel for the Nixon Administration John Dean appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Mueller Report on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, June 10th, 2019:

At the 2019 Tony Awards, Bryan Cranston who took home the award for ‘best leading actor’ for his role in the Broadway play “Network”, took a swipe at President Trump during his acceptance speech. Rep. Matt Gaetz during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, accused former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean of seeking profit from his criticism of the current President. Bill Maher in a fake commencement address, offered some tough love graduating college students in 2019.

