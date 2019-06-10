× The Rocket Summer | Bryce Avary Reflects On An Incredible Career Over A Cup Of Coffee…Continues The Journey With ‘Sweet Shivers’

The brain child of singer/songwriter Bryce Avary, The Rocket Summer has been tugging on our heartstrings since the early 2000’s. Now, with the release of his new album “Sweet Shivers” out August 2, he is embarking on a nationwide tour to share his sound with his dedicated fanbase and anticipatory newcomers. This podcaster can honestly say that my conversation with Bryce Avary was one of my favorites from the hundreds of Sound Sessions interviews I’ve done over the past 5 years. A true creative and a mind that showcases his connection to crafting a sound all his own alongside a focus that has brought us some of the best pop-love songs of the last decade. The Rocket Summer will be playing Chicago’s Chop Shop on Oct 5th – Get your tickets here. Enjoy the interview with Bryce Avary of The Rocket Summer.

