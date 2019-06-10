The Opening Bell 6/10/19: Developing Northwestern Student Innovation at “The Garage”

Posted 6:25 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24AM, June 10, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY TOB 6/10/19

(The Garage at Northwestern University)

A garage can be a place where homeowners store a car or a bunch of knick-knacks, but it could also be ground-zero for the next big startup business. Steve Grzanich featured this week’s CEO Spotlight on Melissa Kaufman (Executive Director of The Garage at Northwestern University) to learn about the space that was built exclusively for undergraduate and graduate students to develop their entrepreneurial/innovative ideas. Edward Delp (Director of the Video and Imaging Processing Laboratory at Purdue University) then showcased the innovation in video analysis that is being used for good but unfortunately for nefarious activities as well.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.