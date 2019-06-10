× The Opening Bell 6/10/19: Developing Northwestern Student Innovation at “The Garage”

A garage can be a place where homeowners store a car or a bunch of knick-knacks, but it could also be ground-zero for the next big startup business. Steve Grzanich featured this week’s CEO Spotlight on Melissa Kaufman (Executive Director of The Garage at Northwestern University) to learn about the space that was built exclusively for undergraduate and graduate students to develop their entrepreneurial/innovative ideas. Edward Delp (Director of the Video and Imaging Processing Laboratory at Purdue University) then showcased the innovation in video analysis that is being used for good but unfortunately for nefarious activities as well.