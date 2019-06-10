In this June 25, 2018 photo, gamblers play slot machines inside the Ocean Resort Casino on the first day of so-called "soft play" in advance of the casino's formal opening. Figures released on Jan. 14, 2019 show Atlantic City's gambling revenue increased by 7.5 percent to nearly $2.86 billion in 2018, but the reopening of the ocean Resort and Hard Rock casinos drove winnings down at six of the seven other Atlantic City casinos as the market struggled to adjust to the new supply. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
The Most Neglected Public Health Issue: Gambling
In this June 25, 2018 photo, gamblers play slot machines inside the Ocean Resort Casino on the first day of so-called "soft play" in advance of the casino's formal opening. Figures released on Jan. 14, 2019 show Atlantic City's gambling revenue increased by 7.5 percent to nearly $2.86 billion in 2018, but the reopening of the ocean Resort and Hard Rock casinos drove winnings down at six of the seven other Atlantic City casinos as the market struggled to adjust to the new supply. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
In light of the new Illinois gambling expansion bill, National Director of Stop Predatory Gambling Les Bernal joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the ramifications of the ease of gambling access. Les tells us the issues involved with gambling addiction and the dangers of predatory and commercial gambling.
