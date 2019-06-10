× The Most Neglected Public Health Issue: Gambling

In light of the new Illinois gambling expansion bill, National Director of Stop Predatory Gambling Les Bernal joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the ramifications of the ease of gambling access. Les tells us the issues involved with gambling addiction and the dangers of predatory and commercial gambling.

