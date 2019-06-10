× The Chicago Way, Ep. 193: Gov. Pritzker’s ‘sham’ budget, how the ILGA are hand-in-hand going after the middle class, and an ode to anywhere but here

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 193: John Kass and Jeff Carlin sit down with the President of Wirepoints, Ted Dabrowski, to talk about what he calls a $40 billion ‘sham’ excuse for a ‘balanced’ budget and how the Illinois General Assembly Democratic leadership of House Speaker Mike Madigan & Senate President John Cullerton (“hand-in-hand” with their Republican counterparts) passed a $45 billion capital plan (paid for in part by regressive taxes associated with additional casinos, legalized recreational marijuana, sports betting, gasoline, cigarettes, and expanded video poker) without addressing any of Illinois serious financial issues. The discussion then looks at where the average Illinoisian will start to see their taxes go up to cover cost of the infrastructure plan (pro-tip, it’s a that has gas pump) and how Governor J.B. Pritzker’s landmark progressive tax plan being hastily pushed through Springfield will impact the long-term financial stability of the Land of Lincoln. Plus, Kasso has an ode to Indiana/Wisconsin/Tennessee from his back porch and concerns about the conflicts of interest rooted in the family business of Sen. Antonio Muñoz & Sen. Minority Leader Bill Brady, in relation to video poket. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3646754/3646754_2019-06-10-031054.64kmono.mp3

