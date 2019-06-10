× The Biggest Potential Threat to the 2020 Election – Manipulated Videos

The internet can be a mischievous place with users adapting information and content to suit their needs, but Edward Delp (Director of the Video and Imaging Processing Laboratory at Purdue University) shared with Steve Grzanich the potential of these videos being easily created and spread online. The two discussed how people could spot those fake videos, and the technology Edward and his team are helping to develop to fight this content.