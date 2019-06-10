Steve Cochran Full Show 6.10.19: Two beeps at a McDonald’s drive-thru

Steve Cochran with Jim Gaffigan

Happy Monday! Today on the Steve Cochran Show Mark Carman gives us an update on his wedding which is slowly approaching.  Then, Steve Cochran shares a story from the weekend where he came in close contact with some drive thru road rage and one too many bumper stickers.  And to promote his upcoming movie “Being Frank” actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan joins Steve Cochran and the rest of the crew to share his connection to Chicago and his humble beginnings in comedy.

