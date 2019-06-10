× Roe Conn Full Show (6/10/19): NASA will rent you a room on the International Space Station, the FOP President is waiting for a call from Mayor Lightfoot, and more….

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, June 10th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Micah Materre reports on two suburban men who climbed 72 stories up the side of Chicago’s Vista Tower; FOP President Kevin Graham reacts to comments made by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot concerning rumors the FOP directed CPD officers to not ‘do anything over Memorial Day weekend, don’t intercede;’ Associate Administrator for Human Spaceflight at NASA Bill Gerstenmaier explains how NASA is jumpstarting the low earth orbit economy with plans to sell civilian astronaut accommodations aboard the International Space Station (ISS); the Top Five@5 features Rep. Matt Gaetz(R-Fla.) trying to make a fool of former White House Counsel John Dean; WGN’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge reports on the team’s Bears100 Celebration Weekend; and long-time Chicago investigative reporter Peter Karl discusses his new book “On the Night of a Blood Moon.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3647088/3647088_2019-06-11-004828.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!