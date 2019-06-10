Nick Digilio 6.10.19 | Reviews of “Dark Phoenix” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2”, 35 Years of Ghostbusters, Our Favorite Movie Musicals
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Pavarotti”, “Halston”
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Fall of the American Empire”, “Changeland”, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”, “Dark Phoenix”
+ 35 Years of Ghostbusters
Hour 3:
+ 35 Years of Ghostbusters (cont.)
+ Favorite movie Musicals
Hour 4:
+ Favorite Movie Musicals (cont.)
+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)