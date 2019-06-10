Nick Digilio 6.10.19 | Reviews of “Dark Phoenix” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2”, 35 Years of Ghostbusters, Our Favorite Movie Musicals

Posted 5:51 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:49AM, June 10, 2019
Nick’s Graveyard Tour – Part 7

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Pavarotti”, “Halston”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Fall of the American Empire”, “Changeland”, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”, “Dark Phoenix”

+ 35 Years of Ghostbusters

Hour 3:

+ 35 Years of Ghostbusters (cont.)

+ Favorite movie Musicals

Hour 4:

+ Favorite Movie Musicals (cont.)

+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week

