Matt Ford on fixing the Supreme Court, IL Legislative Recap with Amanda Vinicky, limiting notoriety of mass shooters and more

New Republic’s Matt Ford discusses proposal to fix the Supreme Court.

Parents of Aurora shooting victim Thomas and Caren Teves discuss their organization No Notoriety, aiming to limit publicity for mass shooters.

Chicago Tonight political journalist Amanda Vinicky joins the show to recap the busy end of the IL legislative session.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Dan Cotter & Bill Davidson join Tina and Rich to discuss breaking legal news involving Scottie Pippen, Joey Fatone and Brad Pitt and much more.