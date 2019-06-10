Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-10-19: “The Raptors have so much pressure on them, but it’s Canadian pressure so it’s not as stressful”

Posted 5:39 PM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38PM, June 10, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lori Lightfoot being criticized by the FOP for circulating a rumor, teens wilding down on Michigan Avenue, two men being arrested for climbing Vista Tower, the Cubs sweeping the Royals, the Sox taking 2 of 3 from the Royals, the Bears unveiling new uniforms for their opening night tilt against the Packers, the Raptors trying to close out the NBA Finals, the Bruins and Blues heading to a game 7 and the WGN softball team taking on Justin’s nemesis WBEZ.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.