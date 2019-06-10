× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-10-19: “The Raptors have so much pressure on them, but it’s Canadian pressure so it’s not as stressful”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lori Lightfoot being criticized by the FOP for circulating a rumor, teens wilding down on Michigan Avenue, two men being arrested for climbing Vista Tower, the Cubs sweeping the Royals, the Sox taking 2 of 3 from the Royals, the Bears unveiling new uniforms for their opening night tilt against the Packers, the Raptors trying to close out the NBA Finals, the Bruins and Blues heading to a game 7 and the WGN softball team taking on Justin’s nemesis WBEZ.