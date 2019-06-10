× Karen Conti | Full Show 6/9/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts the show off discussing Beverly Hills, CA to be the first city discontinuing the sale of cigarettes. Then, we hear about the current status in the corruption case of Alderman Willie Cochran. Later, Les Bernal, National Director of Stop Predatory Gambling, talks about gambling addiction and the recent Illinois gambling expansion bill.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

