Jon Hansen in for John Williams 06.10.19: Billie Eilish review, tough conversations with your S.O., Chicago River Cruise and NeoCon, why your boxwoods died

Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams, and starts the show by opening the floor to Producer Elif, who gives a brief review of the Billie Eilish concert Sunday at United Center. That leads to a conversation on sleep paralysis. Then, Jon asks you how you would approach your significant other if they appear to have gained a lot of weight. Listeners call in with their solutions. Jon then welcomes Bob Irving, the first Chicago Architecture Foundation River Cruise Director for NeoCon, Tom Carmichael, the CAFC River Cruise tour director and chief storyteller and Todd Heiser, the managing director of Gensler, the firm that designed NeoCon. Finally, Get Growing Founder and Chicago Flower and Garden Show President Tony Abruscato explains what happened to your boxwoods during the Polar Vortex.