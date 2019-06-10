× Eric Zorn is OFFICIALLY a White Sox Fan

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn. They talk about Eric’s latest decision to switch his allegiance from the Cubs to the White Sox. Eric said that his love for the Cubs will always be there, but he is finally giving the south side a real chance.

You can read Eric’s full article on his allegiance switch here.

