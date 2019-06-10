Dr. Gertrude Lyons helps guide women in discovering the true meaning of mothering

Posted 6:18 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, June 7, 2019

Dr. Gertrude Lyons with Vivianne Linou and Mary Van de Velde

Dr. Gertrude Lyons joins the show to discuss an interactive workshop which helps guide women in discovering the true meaning of mothering. Gertrude Lyons is senior coach and Director of the Family Program at Wright Foundation, helping individual clients and students in both introductory and advanced personal growth groups. She has spent the last 15 years empowering individuals, couples, parents and families to bring out their best and become high performers in everything they do.  The Mother Code Intensive is a comprehensive half-day workshop. Dr. Lyons will host an intimate and interactive event that takes a deep look at our relationships with mothering – whether positive or negative -and turns traditional notions of motherhood on its head. Happening on Saturday, June 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  For more information or tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mother-code-intensive-tickets-61935031346

