Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.10.19: Pride for Everyone

Today’s show guests include Tracy Baim, longtime Chicago journalist and Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn. Tracy Baim is a woman of many titles. She is a journalist, author, filmmaker, owner of the Windy City Times, and publisher of the Chicago Reader. Tracy sits down with Bill and Wendy in honor of Pride month to discuss the history and accomplishments of the LGBTQ movement for equality in Chicago and nationwide as we approach the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Plus, the ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn explains why he decided to switch his allegiance from the Cubs to the White Sox.

