B2B – Michael Mondavi

This week on Barrel to Bottle, a man whose name is synonymous with Napa Valley, Michael Mondavi. Mondavi shares his unique perspective in a conversation that’s lighthearted but touches on some issues important to the wine world and beyond: from natural, organic and biodynamic viticulture; labor shortages in an age when a legal, documented migrant workforce is scarce: the impact climate change is having on grape vines today; the changing role of the wine critic; to the timeless, refreshing taste of rose over ice. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when the team answers your question about where to start with old world wine.

