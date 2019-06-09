× WGN Radio Theatre #393: The Whistler, Rocky Fortune & The Amazing Mr. Malone

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 8, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Whistler: The Human Catalyst” Starring: Betty Lou Gerson; (03-17-48). Next, we have: “Rocky Fortune: One Husband Too Many” starring Frank Sinatra; (02-16-54). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Amazing Mr. Malone: Early to Bed, Early to Rise” starring George Petrie ; (06-15-51).

