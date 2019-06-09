WGN Radio Theatre #393: The Whistler, Rocky Fortune & The Amazing Mr. Malone

Posted 3:51 AM, June 9, 2019, by

Pictured L-R: Roger Badesch, Carl Amari, Ashley Bihun, Lisa Wolf, and David Jennings

Carl Amari and  Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 8, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Whistler: The Human Catalyst” Starring: Betty Lou Gerson; (03-17-48).  Next, we have: “Rocky Fortune: One Husband Too Many” starring Frank Sinatra; (02-16-54). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Amazing Mr. Malone: Early to Bed, Early to Rise” starring George Petrie ; (06-15-51).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.