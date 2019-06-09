× This is History: 70 Years of Kiddieland’s ‘Little Dipper’ at Six Flags, Martin & Lewis at The Chicago Theater, the Legacy of ‘The Blue Brothers’

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the first roller coaster in the US and stories of ‘The Little Dipper’ rollercoaster originally built for Kiddieland in 1950 and was rebuilt for Six Flags in 2010, the debut of Pepsi, FDR’s ‘New Deal’, the first box of Cheerios, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis end their partnership and the legacy of the movie Blues Brothers filmed in Chicago.

