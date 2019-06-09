× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 6/9/19

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson gets an is joined by Illinois Senate Republican leader Bill Brady of Bloomington over the phone as he discusses how to enhance the public safety of the people, tax incentives, and ways the republican party is fighting for the economic development through business and tax breaks. Bill also discusses property taxes.

Illinois House Democratic majority leader Greg Harris of Chicago chimes in over the phone as he discusses the state budget, recession preparedness, funding and more.

Plus, Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs has the final word on what’s to come after the recently adjourned spring session, where the republican party is headed in forms and more. According to Rep. Durkin the real fight for the republican party will be the constitutional amendment that will raise taxes on rates.

“This is the time republicans will be able to appeal what we believe in,” says Rep. Durkin.

