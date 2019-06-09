The Greater Chicago Food Depository asks how we can help each other

Posted 10:46 PM, June 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45PM, June 9, 2019

Greg Trotter, Kate Maehr, and Rick Kogan

For every problem there’s a solution and every puzzle has its pieces that’s why the founders of the Greater Chicago Depository came together to solve the problem of hunger using volunteers nationwide as key pieces to a well-fed Chicago puzzle. Former Chicago Tribune reporter Greg Trotter and CEO/Executive Director of the Greater Chicago Food Depository Kate Maehr joins host Rick Kogan in the Allstate Skyline Studio as she discusses the history of the organization and how they plan to continue to fulfill their ongoing mission.

According to Maehr, hunger does not always look homeless and the Greater Chicago Food Depository and their nationwide food bank network are open to those, no matter what the background, who are struggling and hungry.

For more information on how to get involved visit chicagosfoodbank.com.

