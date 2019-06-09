× Steve Sansweet Reviews Galaxy’s Edge

Stephen J. Sansweet, the acclaimed Star Wars author and owner of the Guinness Book of World Records Largest Star Wars collection at Rancho Obi-Wan, has been to the Galaxy’s Edge and back. Steve joins us to give his first-ever review of the new Star Wars Land at Disneyland. Hear Steve’s reviews of the Millennium Falcon ride “Smugglers Run”, the lightsaber building experience in Savi’s Workshop, and all the rest of the exclusive merch. For years, we’ve relied on Steve’s authentic and expert assessment of all things in the Star Wars universe, and his review of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is not to be missed. Plus, we continue to analyze the Annie Leibovitz photographs from “The Rise of Skywalker” set, and listener tips on the best way to remove those ugly and pesky decals from Hasbro’s new Star Wars “Retro Collection/Colección/Série” action figure line.