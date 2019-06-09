× Steve Dale’s Pet World talks the Meow Meet-up: a Cat Conference and Feline Festival

This morning on Steve Dale’s Pet World:

Pet lovers and crazy cat ladies alike prepare for the Meow Meet-up beginning July 20-21 at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Brought to you by the Catnip Times, the Meow Meet-up is an immersive experiential event where cat lovers from all over Chicago and the Midwest come to enjoy all things cat – kitty yoga, a cat cafe, presentations by cat experts, paws-on workshops, celebrity cat meet & greets, shopping, entertainment and more.

Founder of the Meow Meet-up convention and Editor of the Catnip Times Lauren Miele joins host Steve Dale in our Allstate Skyline Studios to talk more about what’s to come furing the

Want to free admission to the Meow Meet-up? Adopt a cat in need of a home during the event and your admission is free.

Tickets are $25 for a single day for general admission, $35 for both days. Anyone who attends the Meow Meet-up can get $5 off the tickets with promocode : “WGNRadio” or “SteveDale.”

For more information on the Meow Meet-up visit thecatniptimes.com/meowmeetupchicago.

Listen to the full interview here:

Keep up the cat conversation with Steve Dale on Twitter! @SteveDalePets