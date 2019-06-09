× Legalizing Sports Betting In Illinois: Breaking It All Down With Daniel Wallach, U.S. Gaming Law & Sports Betting Attorney

Dave Plier talks with Daniel Wallach, U.S. Gaming Law & Sports Betting Attorney about legalizing sports betting in Illinois, 25 years of federal inaction and rampant illegal sports betting, 11 sports facilities in Illinois that could qualify for a sports betting license based on seating capacity and what it means for gambling revenues in Chicago and across the state.

