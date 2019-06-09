× Illinois Senate Republican leader Bill Brady says there’s more to be done in Illinois

Host and Chicago Tribune’s Chief Political Reporter Rick Pearson gets an is joined by Illinois Senate Republican leader Bill Brady of Bloomington over the phone as he discusses how to enhance the public safety of the people, tax incentives, and ways the republican party is fighting for the economic development through business and tax breaks. Bill also discusses property taxes.

Listen to the full conversation here:

Have any questions for Rep. Brady? Be sure to keep the conversation going with him on Twitter! @SenBillBrady