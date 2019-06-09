FILE - In this May 19, 2016 file photo, Illinois Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, speaks at a meeting in Springfield, Ill. Republican senators on Friday, June 30, 2017, elected Brady as the new Senate minority leader to replace Sen. Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, who announced Thursday she was stepping down as senator on Saturday, July 1. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Illinois Senate Republican leader Bill Brady says there’s more to be done in Illinois
FILE - In this May 19, 2016 file photo, Illinois Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, speaks at a meeting in Springfield, Ill. Republican senators on Friday, June 30, 2017, elected Brady as the new Senate minority leader to replace Sen. Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, who announced Thursday she was stepping down as senator on Saturday, July 1. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Host and Chicago Tribune’s Chief Political Reporter Rick Pearson gets an is joined by Illinois Senate Republican leader Bill Brady of Bloomington over the phone as he discusses how to enhance the public safety of the people, tax incentives, and ways the republican party is fighting for the economic development through business and tax breaks. Bill also discusses property taxes.
Listen to the full conversation here:
Have any questions for Rep. Brady? Be sure to keep the conversation going with him on Twitter! @SenBillBrady